29 farmers compensated for crop loss by straying wildlife from Pobitora

Morigaon, Aug 2: Twenty-nine farmers have received compensation of Rs 7,500 each for crop damage caused by wild animals straying out of Assam’s Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary during the 2024–25 period, officials said on Saturday.

A total compensation of Rs 2,17,500 was provided to 29 farmers of Mayong in Morigaon district, adjoining Pobitora, by the Forest Department, Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary Ranger Pranjal Baruah said.

"The farmers of Mayong applied for the compensation at Range Forest Office this year and based on their request, the Forest Department has released Rs 7,500 to each farmer for the damages," he said.

The damage has been mostly caused by animals like rhino, buffalo and wild boars among others to maize, rice and mustard during the last crop season, Baruah said.

Farmers of Satibheti and Rajamayong area suffered the most damage to crops, he said.

"The dedicated team at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary has been tirelessly working to mitigate the impact of stray animals, successfully returning them to their natural habitat with the assistance of departmental elephants and 13 newly established Anti-Depredation Squads in nearby villages," he said.

Baruah said that equipped with essential resources, these squads have been instrumental in raising awareness and addressing the challenges posed by wildlife venturing outside the sanctuary during the lean season.

"This proactive approach not only safeguards the animals but also provides much-needed relief to farmers, who rely on agriculture for their livelihood throughout the year," he said.

The sanctuary, located in Morigaon district and about 35 km from Guwahati, was declared in 1998, combining Pobitora Reserve Forest and Raja Mayang Hill Reserve Forest.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, spread across an area of 38.81 sq km, harbours the world's highest density of one-horned rhinoceros. The habitat comprises Assam alluvial grasslands, hilly forests and wetlands.

PTI