28-yr-old driver found dead in taxi at Guwahati Railway Station, probe underway

Guwahati, Sept 15: A 28-year-old man was found dead inside a vehicle at the Guwahati Railway Station parking lot on Sunday evening, raising concerns among locals.

The deceased, identified as Dhiraj Deka, a resident of Muktapur in Baihata Chariali, was living in Downtown Guwahati and worked as a driver with an online travel agency.

On Sunday morning, he had gone to pick up a customer but failed to return or respond to calls from his family.

Worried relatives contacted the travel agency, which tracked the car’s GPS to the Paltan Bazar Railway Station parking area.

Around 6 pm, they found Deka inside the vehicle, with his mobile phone missing, confirmed a police official of Panbazar Police station.

“Upon arriving, they found him inside the car, broke a window, and rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. We have classified it as an unnatural death, and a full investigation is underway pending post-mortem results,” the official told The Assam Tribune.

The vehicle, bearing registration number AS01RC7579, was later examined by police and found that one of the back doors of the car was reportedly open.

Deka’s sister, visibly distressed, appealed to the authorities to ensure safety in the area. “We have lodged a complaint with Panbazar Police regarding the management of the Guwahati Railway Station parking area. After losing my youngest brother in this manner, I sincerely hope no one else suffers such pain. His phone was missing, and the car door was open, which made us suspect foul play,” she said.

Police confirmed that they are probing possible foul play, citing the missing phone and open car door as reasons for suspicion.

Forensic findings are awaited to determine the cause of death.