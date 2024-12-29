27th biennial session of 3-day Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmilan underway in Sivasagar

Sivasagar, Dec. 29: The three-day 27th biennial session of Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmilan (SAKS) which got underway on Friday in Biren Hazarika Memorial Podium in Sibsagar Girls' College, has become a major confluence of poets from various places.

Seven hundred delegates from over 300 primary units of the poets have joined the session. On the first day, altogether 27 flags were hoisted by the noted poets and distinguished persons of the town, followed by a book release session. More than 25 poetry collections and other books have been released so far.

The second session of programme, held on Saturday, was chaired by noted poet and president of SAKS Bongshi Bora. Sayed Pervij Hussain, principal secretary of SAKS spoke about the work done by the association.

Dr Ramsaran Rai from West Bengal said that the Assamese people love their language more than any other people in India.

"Assamese people have every right to fight for their language when someone tries to malign it. Sankaradeva, the great saint, unified the diverse ethnic groups and also shaped the modern Assamese language,” he said in an interview with this correspondent.

Rai said the Bangla literary luminaries today are more imitative of Western literary thoughts which is not so with the Assamese intellectual.

Dr Bhavana Parasar from Nepal highly appreciated the place and its people of Sivasagar. She recited her popular poem 'Mon' in Hindi.

Bhairov Munda, executive president of the reception committee while delivering the welcome address said that Sivasagar has a long history of producing martyrs and intellectuals of repute and Sadou Asom Kabi Sanmilan should involve itself with the serious problems faced by the Assamese people.

