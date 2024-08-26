27 local leaders summoned in Sivasagar; police conduct area domination march

Guwahati, Aug 26: Sivasagar was on edge Monday as the district administration summoned 27 leaders and members of local organizations over provocative speeches and protests related to an alleged increase in crimes targeting indigenous communities.

Anticipating a law and order situation, Police conducted area domination marches, maintaining a strong presence as the atmosphere in Sivasagar remained charged.

Earlier in the day, summon notices were issued to the leaders and members of the local organisations by Executive Magistrate Nakib Sayeed Baruah, requiring them to appear before the Executive Magistrate to explain their actions.

The individuals summoned are accused of attempting to incite hostility against minority communities and orchestrating the illegal closure of commercial establishments in the town.

The summons mandates that the individuals to appear in person and submit a bond of Rs 2.5 lakh, along with a surety of Rs 50,000, as a guarantee to uphold peace for the next six months.

Non-compliance could lead to additional legal consequences, including potential arrest and fines.

Among those summoned include Basanta Gogoi, President of the All Tai Ahom Students Union (ATASU), and Sringkhal Chaliha, Administrative Secretary of Bir Lachit Sena Asom.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Chaliha reiterated, "We are not saying that Muslims have to leave Assam; we are saying suspected illegal immigrants from Bangladesh must leave the state. I would rather go to jail than sign the bond."

The unrest in Sivasagar began after a minor girl, a 14-year-old national arm wrestling player, was allegedly assaulted by three individuals from the non-Assamese community.

Although the community involved publicly apologised and provided compensation to the victim, protests have continued, with tensions rising in the town.





