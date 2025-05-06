20 Assam locations identified to hold mock drills on May 7

Guwahati, May 6: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all states and union territories to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7.

According to the MHA, the drills will take place in 244 designated civil defence districts across the country, which include 27 locations in Assam.

Among 27, 23 of these locations fall under Category II, whereas 4 fall under Category III.

The mock drills will test the operational effectiveness of air-raid warning sirens and involve activities such as crash-blackout procedures, early camouflage of critical infrastructure, and rehearsals of evacuation plans.









According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, "The conduct of the exercise is planned up to the village level. This exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across all States and Union Territories."

Earlier in the day, addressing the press at Lok Sewa Bhawan, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued the order, and the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the drill will be announced following a meeting between the Chief Secretaries and the Union Home Secretary.

In the meeting on mock drill, chaired by the Home Secretary, officials took stock of the preparations and the need to upgrade the civil defence infrastructure in different districts.

Officials — many of whom joined the meeting via video conference from across the country — shared updates on setting up hotlines, control rooms, and radio communication links with the Indian Air Force.

During the drill, civilians would be advised to keep ready their first-aid kits, torch, candle and keep cash in hand in case of failure of digital monetary instruments, said an official.

The last such drill was conducted in the run-up to the 1971 war between India and Pakistan, in which the latter was defeated and Bangladesh was created.

- With inputs from IANS