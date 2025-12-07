26,800 bags of fair price rice vanish from Dhemaji FCI godown, officials suspended

Dhemaji, Dec 7: Disappearance of huge quantities of fair priced rice from Dhemaji FCI (Food Corporation India) store has come to light, which is drawing attention of the fair price shop owners as well as conscious people here.

According to reports, 26,800 bags of rice stored for supplying for public distribution (under Food & Civil Service department) have vanished from Dhemaji FCI godown.

The disappearance of rice bags from Dhemaji FCI storage came to the fore when FCI officials of Lakhimpur made a primary inquiry into reported shortage of rice supply to the lifting agents concerned.

The actual quantity of the vanished rice is said to be 13,000 quintals worth Rs 5.20 crore.

An FCI official Rakesh Das, who was looking over all rice storage in Dhemaji FCI godown has been quizzed for the reported disappearance of fair priced rice from the store.

Meanwhile, higher ups of the Food and Civil supply department suspended Dhemaji FCI in-charge Rakesh Das and four other in-charges for their alleged involvement with the rice scam. The department also initiated an inquiry into the matter, but they are yet to disclose any findings so far.