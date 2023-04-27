26-year-old youth lynched to death in Tinsukia

Guwahati, April 27: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 26-year-old youth was allegedly lynched to death on Tuesday at Makum area in Tinsukia district of Assam.

Reportedly, the deceased has been identified as Pranjal Moran who was allegedly beaten to death by eight men in Rupnagar area over some argument.

The mob had put Moran inside the trunk of a Baleno vehicle, later they took him out and attacked right infront of the victim’s elder sister.

Meanwhile, the victim’s family had filed an FIR following which the Makum police has detained five accused involved in the incident.

The apprehended accused has been identified as Nita Tanti of Gandhinagar, Salil Chautal of Tengapani Tea Estate, Jintu Tanti of Gandhinagar, Naren Praja of Hebeda village, and Kailash Panika of Tengapani Tea Estate.

The rest of the accused are currently on the run.