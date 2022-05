Silchar, May 29: In a major development, as many as 26 people including women and minors reportedly belonging to Rohingya community from Myanmar were apprehended from a place in Cachar district on Sunday.

According to OC Silchar Sadar Police station, Amrit Kumar Singh, these persons were detaiined in the wee hours on Sunday and interrogation is in progress to know further details on the motif of the movement of these persons.