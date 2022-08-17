26 kg marijuana recovered, one held by Chaparmukh RPF, GRP

Raha, Aug 17: Acting on a reliable information about dumping of contraband items from a running train in between Kampur-Laopani Railway station, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) Chaparmukh, in a joint operation recovered 26 kg marijuana in 6 packets and nabbed a person identified as Kalimuddin on Wednesday morning.

Mukesh Kumar, inspector, RPF, Chaparmukh informed to this correspondent that the consignment were dumped after passing of Kampur railway station from the 15670 (Down) Nagaland Express.

The accused hails from Tokudubi village under Kampur police station.