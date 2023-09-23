2.5 pc personnel of Assam Police fail BMI test: DGP

Guwahati, Sep 23: Nearly 2.5 per cent of Assam Police's 70,161 personnel are obese and they will undergo medical care over the next three months to get fit, DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Saturday.

The force had begun an ambitious Body Mass Index (BMI) test of all its personnel on August 16.

"Reference BMI tests, the first phase of the exercise is over. Total no of BMI tests done for @assampolice personnel: 70161," Singh said in a post on X.





Out of these, a total of 1,748 personnel have been found as obese with BMI readings of over 30, he added.

''As approved by Hon @CMOfficeAssam, these personnel would now be thoroughly tested at Government Medical Colleges for any underlying medical condition and provided medical and nutritional support and tested again after three months,'' the DGP said.

He hoped that these people who failed the BMI test would become fit in the days and years to come.

While giving his test last month, Singh had stated that in the second phase, all the cops who would fall in the obese category, will be asked to come to the Police Training College at Dergaon.

With support from government doctors, nutritionists and depending upon the requirement, they will be kept for up to three months at Dergaon to bring the BMI below 30, he had said.





The DGP had in May said that all those who do not reduce their weights by the end of the three months will be offered a voluntary retirement option, except for those who have genuine medical reasons like thyroid.