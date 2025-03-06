248 illegal coal mines in NC Hills, 15 in Karbi Anglong: State govt

Guwahati, Mar 6: The Assam government announced on Wednesday that at least 263 illegal rat-hole coal mines have been identified in the central region of the state, falling under the jurisdiction of two autonomous councils.

In a written response to a query from Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi, Mines and Minerals Minister Kaushik Rai informed the Assembly that 248 such mines were detected in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), which covers Dima Hasao district.

Additionally, 15 illegal rat-hole mines were found in the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, which includes East and West Karbi Anglong districts.

The National Green Tribunal had banned rat-hole mining in 2014. However, coal is still extracted through this dangerous method in the Northeast. Rai further said that coal is extracted in Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, and Charaideo districts as well.

He, however, did not share details of rat-hole mining in those areas.

At least nine labourers were trapped inside the illegal 3-Kilo Coal Quarry in the Umrangso area on January 6 after a sudden gush of water flooded the site. Partially decomposed bodies of all miners were retrieved from the rat-hole mine several days after the incident.

Rai, in a reply to a separate query from AIUDF MLA Ashraful Hussain, said that the government has seized 25,631.98 tonnes of illegally mined and transported coal from different parts of the state in the past three years. "The process of auctioning the coal through a legal system is underway... We have taken steps to prevent illegal coal mining in the state. A monitoring committee was also formed under the leadership of the DGP to check such illegal activities," he added.

