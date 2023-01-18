24-year-old Bajali youth dies in suspected moral policing case

Guwahati, Jan 18: A 24-year-old youth was killed in Assam’s Bajali on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Dhruba Choudhury, who is a resident of Kumarpara, Bajali.

As per sources, Choudhury was found injured, and was later taken to GNRC hospital in Guwahati where he succumbed to his injuries.

While it was not clear whether the young man was killed in an accident or some other attack, however, various injuries on the young man's body could be the result of an attack, said sources.

Meanwhile, the family members of the youth have already lodged a case at Patacharkuchi police station terming the incident as a murder attempt. They also mentioned the name of two possible suspects involved in moral policing.

Sources further revealed that the entire incident is related to another incident that took place on January 16, during which one Bipul Das was killed in a road accident.

Further investigation is going on in this regard to resolve the matter at the earliest.