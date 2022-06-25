24 cattle rescued in Raha, one arrested

Raha, June 25: In continuation with the drive against illegal transportation of cattle, another successful operation was conducted by Raha police during which 24 cattle heads were recovered on Saturday morning.

Arpan Saikia, Officer-in-charge of Raha police station, said that acting on a tip-off, a police team of Raha police station led by him conducted a checking near Raha toll plaza and intercepted a truck coming from Bokakhat towards Jorabat and recovered the cattle.

"When we stopped the 12 wheeler truck bearing registration no MN 01 9611, we found that 24 cattle were being transported in the truck without any proper documents ", the Officer-in-charge said.

"We also apprehended one person identified as Md. Rakish of Sor Karanchi Knunou village, Kakching district of Manipur in this connection ", Saikia added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Raha police station in this regard.