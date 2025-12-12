23rd Assam-Nagaland friendship volleyball meet spreads message of peace

Jorhat, Dec 12: A friendly volleyball tournament held along the Assam–Nagaland border has once again delivered its familiar message of peace, unity and coexistence.

What began in 2003 as a small initiative between neighbouring villages has now completed 23 uninterrupted years, becoming one of the region’s most enduring symbols of cross-border harmony.

This year, the 23rd Naga–Assamese Friendship Volleyball Tournament will be held for four days in Mithai village near the border. As per tradition, the venue alternates each year with one year in Dalimi (Nagaland), and the next in Gadapani (Assam).

The tournament is open to both men and women, drawing teams from villages in Assam’s Titabar region and Nagaland’s Changpang circle.

The tournament was inaugurated by Titabar MLA Bhaskar Jyoti Baruah, who praised the communities on both sides for sustaining a tradition that goes beyond sport.

“This friendly tournament has been organised with dedication since 2003,” Baruah said. “It stands as a symbol of unity, peace and tranquillity between the Assamese and Naga communities living along the border. Year after year, people from both sides come together not just to play, but to reaffirm their shared commitment to harmony.”

Organisers from Nagaland echoed this sentiment.

A Naga community chairman, who has been part of the initiative since its inception, said the tournament had never missed a single year.

“From 2003 till today, we have continued without stopping,” he said. “We want peace and prosperity, and this tournament brings different communities together on one platform. The players stay here, share meals, and play together. Our aim is to keep this tradition alive for generations.”

Local residents say the tournament has helped build trust between villages.

MLA Baruah noted that the tournament is intentionally scheduled before Christmas, a time that reinforces goodwill across the border. “Sports have the power to dissolve boundaries,” he said. “This event shows how communities can inspire peace through simple acts of cooperation.”