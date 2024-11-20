23 people, including school children, injured in road mishap on NH-15 in Sadiya

Doomdooma, Nov 20: As many as 23 people, including school students, were hurt in a road accident that took place on Monday along NH- 115 in Purani Lakhimpuria village under Na-Sadiya Police Station of Sadiya co-district.

All the injured persons were rushed to Sadiya Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital with the help of locals. After receiving first aid, 12 of them were shifted to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Civil Hospital in Tinsukia for further treatment. Later, four injured individuals- Purabi Sonowal, Monika Buragohain, Monalisa Gogoi and Nirab Gogoi (6), a student of class-I- were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh.

According to eyewitnesses, one hand of Nirab Gogoi was mutilated in the mishap that took place when the vehicle carrying the students, teachers, and parents of Padumphula LP School turned turtle on the road. The students, teachers, and parents were going towards 3 Mile Sapori LP School under Bhismak Nagar Cluster Resource Centre to participate in the 'Raijor Utsav' event.