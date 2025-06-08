23 dead, over 3 lakh still affected as Assam floods recede across 12 districts

Guwahati, June 8: The flood situation in Assam continued to improve, with the number of affected people and areas decreasing to around 3.37 lakh across 12 districts.

As of Sunday, a total of 3,37,358 people across 41 revenue circles and 999 villages in 12 districts remained affected by the deluge, officials said.

According to an official bulletin, the total death toll due to this year’s floods and landslides has risen to 23, including six deaths caused by mudslides, as of Saturday.

Major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, are showing a receding trend, although a few—such as the Brahmaputra at Dhubri, the Kopili at Dharamtul, the Barak at BP Ghat, and the Kushiyara at Sribhumi—were still flowing above the danger mark on Saturday evening.

With water levels falling, ferry services that had been suspended since last week will now be partially restored over the Brahmaputra.

Sribhumi is the worst-hit area, with over 1.93 lakh people impacted. In Hailakandi, 73,724 people remain affected, while 56,398 are still flood-hit in Cachar.

More than 36,000 displaced persons are currently taking shelter in 133 relief camps, while 68 relief distribution centres are also operational. Cropland across 12,659 hectares remains inundated.

Two districts are still grappling with ‘urban flooding,’ affecting 284 people. Kaziranga National Park and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary also remain affected, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced that ferry services in Guwahati will resume partially from Sunday.

The Guwahati–Madhyam Khanda ferry service will temporarily operate from the Guwahati Rajaduar Ferry Ghat until the approach road on the north bank is repaired and deemed safe for commuters. The Guwahati–Kurua ferry service is set to resume on Monday.

However, the operation of wooden boats in the Guwahati area will remain suspended. A decision regarding their resumption will be taken after a review of river conditions, the IWT release added.

