22,000 bighas of land freed from encroachment in Orang National Park

Guwahati, Oct 4: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday informed that around 22,000 bighas of forest area in Orang National Park has been freed from encroachment.

Sarma stated that the national park is now directly linked with Kaziranga and the Burha-Chapori Wildlife Santuary, “creating an unhindered 180-km-long protected area for our animals to thrive.”

“This huge area will now sustain diverse forms of flora and fauna, and solidify Assam as a biodiversity hotspot,” Sarma posted on a popular micro-blogging website.

The move is part of state government’s commitment to preserve its rich diversity.

Responding to the achievement, State Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said, “We are grateful for the visionary and strong leadership of the Hon’ble Chief Minister Dr. @himantabiswa, which has enabled us to free 22,000 bighas of land from encroachment in Orang National Park. This significant step marks a new chapter in the expansion of the park and the preservation of our biodiversity. Under the Hon’ble Chief Minister’s guidance, we remain committed to conserving and enhancing our state’s forest resources.”

Orang National Park reopened for tourists October 1 as the wildlife tourism season began.