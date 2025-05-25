2,200 samples tested, all negative: Assam reports zero Covid cases in 2025

Guwahati, May 25: Some 2,200 samples in Assam were tested this year for Covid-19, but all have been negative. However, last year, around 90 positive cases were detected at the Lahowal-based ICMR Regional Medical Research Centre.

Senior Deputy Director of ICMR-RMRC Dr B Borkakoty said the Covid-19 virus is still mutating, and over 140 mutations have been detected since 2019, but the overall virus has changed very little (less than 1 per cent).

“These changes developed over time had resulted in diverse change in its phenotypic characteristics, including transmissibility, symptoms, virulence or severity, etc., and may cause occasional surges in cases. However, severe disease is unlikely, thanks to widespread immunity built up over the past five years through repeated subclinical or clinical infections,” Dr Borkakoty told The Assam Tribune.

There has been some buzz lately about a possible Covid-19 comeback, with rising cases reported in Singapore, Hong Kong, and other parts of Southeast Asia. India has reported 257 active Covid-19 cases nationwide of late.

“But let’s be clear – Covid-19 has never really gone away. Globally, cases were around 46,000 in March 2025, dropped to 23,000 in April, and have started rising again in May 2025,” he said.

Dr Borkakoty said in Assam, the ICMR-RMRC has been closely monitoring the situation.

“Last year, the Centre tested around 2,100 samples, detecting 90 Covid-19 cases (about 4.2 per cent) around Dibrugarh region. The last positive case in the region was reported in September 2024. So far this year, over 2,200 samples from patients with respiratory symptoms have been tested, and all were negative for Covid-19,” he said.

The current increase in cases worldwide is mainly due to a new subvariant of Omicron, known as NB.1.8.1. This strain, a descendant of the XDV.1 lineage – itself a recombination of earlier variants JN.1 and XDE, has a slightly stronger ability to attach to human cells, making it more transmissible. However, the good news is that this variant doesn’t seem to evade immunity developed from previous infections like the JN.1 and other recent strains that were circulating in India.

The senior microbiologist said Covid-19 will continue to circulate quietly in the background, with occasional spikes in cases. “While we should stay vigilant especially for the vulnerable populations, there’s no reason for panic,” he added.