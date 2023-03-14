22 persons detained in Assam after HSLC science paper leak case

Guwahati, March 14: As many as 22 people have been arrested in Assam in connection with the paper leak incident for the General Science subject of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination.

According to the state's Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh, arrests have been made in Guwahati, Tinsukia, North Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Sadiya, and Dibrugarh.

Moreover, Singh via Twitter stated that “Further lawful action as mandated by law is being taken against them.”

Earlier on Monday, Crime Investigation Department (CID), Assam arrested 3 persons for their alleged involvement in the paper leak incident.





