22 Assam students suspended for attempting attack on pregnant teacher

Guwahati, Nov 30: Twenty two students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Moran, were suspended on Tuesday after they attempted an attack on a five-month pregnant teacher of the residential school. The shocking incident occurred when the teacher was mobbed by 40-50 students after she complained about a student regarding his inattentive approach towards studies in a parent-teacher meeting.

Following which, two students who have been identified as main perpetrators, mobilised the students of Class IX and X, and made an attempt to assault her.

The students associated with the incident were suspended after the circle officer of Moran took the matter into cognisance.

According to the Principal of the school, Ratheen Kumar, the teacher being terrified lost consciousness and fainted after she was rounded up by the mob until two teachers saved her and took her to the hospital.

Based on the reports submitted by the internal enquiry committee of the school, twenty two students have been found to take the lead of the assault, however, they have been suspended for six months from the school.

Even Dibrugarh District Commissioner, Biswajit Pegu, has ordered a probe into the matter.