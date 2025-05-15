216 flood-prone sites identified, Water Resources Minister orders swift action

Guwahati, May 15: With the monsoon season approaching, Minister for Water Resources Pijush Hazarika chaired a review meeting on Wednesday with engineers, officials of the Water Resources Department, and contractors to assess the progress of flood and erosion control measures implemented through the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) at Jal Bhawan in the city.

During the meeting, the minister reviewed the availability and positioning of flood mitigation materials such as geo bags, porcupines, and other necessary resources. He directed officials to ensure that adequate stocks are maintained and that materials are placed in all identified vulnerable and high-risk areas to allow for timely response.

Hazarika emphasised the urgency of addressing the 216 vulnerable sites identified through field surveys. He instructed all the officials of the department and contractors to accelerate the pace of work and adhere to established deadlines. Noting the risk of delays, he issued directives to prevent negligence and stated that accountability would be enforced in cases of non-compliance.

“We know floods really affect our state. Every year we try to tackle this issue, and we have done several works to eradicate flooding. We have built a 500 km embankment, and now we will build another 100-150 km embankment. Our goal is to stop these embankments breaking down during floods,’ said Hazarika.

He reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to protecting lives and property from recurring flood and erosion risks.

Stating that he would personally monitor the progress of ongoing preventive works through site visits and field inspections, the minister called on all stakeholders to coordinate closely and remain prepared to ensure effective and timely implementation of flood control measures.

Hazarika reiterated that the department has to remain committed to reducing the impact of floods and riverbank erosion through proactive planning and the continued prioritisation of public safety, particularly in high-risk areas.









By

Staff Reporter