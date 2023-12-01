21 officers suspended so far in APSC cash-for-job-scam

Guwahati, Dec 1: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Assam Government has suspended a total of 21 civil servants so far. Among these suspended officers, 11 belong to the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer, and three are Assistant Employment Officers.

The following are the officials who were suspended by the Assam government:

Dhrubajyoti Hatibarua ACS

Akashee Duwarah ACS

Dhiraj Jain ACS

Hitesh Mazumdar ACS

Kalyan Kr Das APS

Faruk Ahmed APS

Dipankar Dutta Lahkar APS

Kula Pradip Bhattacharya APS

Nilanjal Gogoi APS

Nitu Moni Das APS

Rumir Timungpi APS

Anal Jyoti Das APS

Nandini Kakati APS

Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah APS

Sajahan Sarkar APS

Saurav Pran Sharma Inspector of Excise

Bikash Sarma ARCS

Chakradhar Deka ARCS

Gitartha Baruah, Asst Employment Officer

Bichitra Gopal Nath, Asst Employment Officer

Rakesh Das, Asst Employment Office

The Assam Government's Personnel department suspended the officers due to their alleged involvement in anomalies and malpractices by the APSC. The suspension, carried out under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, aims to avoid potential harm to public interest and government embarrassment.