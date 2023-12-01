21 officers suspended so far in APSC cash-for-job-scam

Guwahati, Dec 1: As part of the ongoing investigation into the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) cash-for-job scam, the Assam Government has suspended a total of 21 civil servants so far. Among these suspended officers, 11 belong to the Assam Police Service (APS), four are Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one is an Excise Inspector, one is an ARCS officer, and three are Assistant Employment Officers.
The following are the officials who were suspended by the Assam government:
Dhrubajyoti Hatibarua ACS
Akashee Duwarah ACS
Dhiraj Jain ACS
Hitesh Mazumdar ACS
Kalyan Kr Das APS
Faruk Ahmed APS
Dipankar Dutta Lahkar APS
Kula Pradip Bhattacharya APS
Nilanjal Gogoi APS
Nitu Moni Das APS
Rumir Timungpi APS
Anal Jyoti Das APS
Nandini Kakati APS
Aoicharjya Jibon Baruah APS
Sajahan Sarkar APS
Saurav Pran Sharma Inspector of Excise
Bikash Sarma ARCS
Chakradhar Deka ARCS
Gitartha Baruah, Asst Employment Officer
Bichitra Gopal Nath, Asst Employment Officer
Rakesh Das, Asst Employment Office
The Assam Government's Personnel department suspended the officers due to their alleged involvement in anomalies and malpractices by the APSC. The suspension, carried out under Rule 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1964, aims to avoid potential harm to public interest and government embarrassment.