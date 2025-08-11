21 flood affected families receive land under rehabilitation drive in Sadiya

Sadiya, August 11: As many as 21 landless families displaced by floods and riverbank erosion were rehabilitated on Monday in Ganesh Bari village, located within the 81 No. Sadiya Legislative Assembly Constituency.

Each family was allotted one bigha of land and relocated from the Kordoi Guri Kaitiya area to Sadiya.

The rehabilitation initiative was jointly undertaken by the Tinsukia and Sadiya sub-divisional administrations, with assistance from the Sadiya revenue circle office.

“The indigenous people of Kordoi Guri Kaitiya gaon had been leading a very difficult life due to floods and erosion. Several appeals were submitted to the Hon’ble Chief Minister, who took the matter seriously and directed the concerned department to take necessary action,” said local legislator Bolin Chetia.

Notably, a total of 30 bighas of land have been allotted to the affected families, along with the necessary land documents.

Expressing their gratitude, one beneficiary said, “We are really happy today. We didn’t even imagine that we would be rehabilitated and that the government would provide us land. The land is located near the Dibang River.”

However, some families voiced concerns that the newly allotted plots are also situated close to the river.

“Earlier, we stayed near the river, and it washed away everything. If the same happens again, we hope the government will take necessary action,” a local resident remarked.

The rehabilitation of the families comes at a time when Assam government is carrying out eviction of “suspected” illegal immigrants from Bangladesh across the state.