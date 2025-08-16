21 Bangladesh infiltrators deported from Assam at midnight: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Aug 16: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that security forces deported 21 Bangladesh infiltrators from Sribhumi district back to their country around midnight.

"Freedom at midnight? Quite literally! Around midnight today, 21 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators who entered India with nefarious intentions were freed and pushed back to Bangladesh, where they belong, from the Sribhumi border", the CM posted on 'X'.

Sarma further added that the process of identification and pushbacks would continue.

In the last fortnight, police have deported 58 infiltrators back to Bangladesh from Sribhumi district, while more than 400 have been 'pushed back' in recent months.

Sarma claimed that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has already stepped up vigil along the 1,885-km-long Indo-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, particularly after last year’s disturbances in Bangladesh. Assam Police has also been on high alert to prevent illegal entry into the state.

Earlier on Friday, during Independence Day programme in Khanapara, Sarma urged the people of Assam to stand united in protecting the state’s land, culture, and identity.

“The people of Assam should not remain silent. If we stay quiet, then one day we will lose our Jati, Mati, Bheti—and that day is not far. Within 10 years, if Assamese people remain silent, we will lose everything that defines us,” he warned.





With inputs from PTI