207-year-old British-era land patta recovered in Biswanath, two arrested

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 16: In an unprecedented haul, police caught hold of over two centuries old British-era bronze plates that once served as a land ownership certificate from two men in Biswanath district recently.

Police said that the 207-year-old land patta made of bronze was issued by Lavakusha Das, District Collector, Borisal district on March 27, 1818 under the British East India Company. The bronze plates have patta No. 055, owner No. 041 and serial No. 078 engraved on them.

Police suspect that the bronze plates were being trafficked for illegal sale as antique artifacts. The accused duo was travelling in a car bearing registration number AS12-Q3319 from Biswanath Chariali towards Borgang when the police apprehended them on National Highway 15 near Bihpukhuri. A search of the vehicle led to the seizure.

The accused persons have been identified as Hemanta Gogoi (47) of Madhupur and Mintu Borah (43) of Borkura village under Biswanath Chariali police station.

It was learnt that the State Directorate of Archaeology had suggested police to maintain strict vigil to prevent smuggling of such antique items, and further investigation is being carried out by the Biswanath police in this regard.

It is suspected that the duo was making an attempt to illegally sell these items of archeological importance, which can fetch crores of rupees in the international market considering their antiquity.









