2026 Assam polls: BJP steps up prep with packed December programme

Guwahati, Dec 18: The Assam unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is stepping up preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, with a packed schedule of organisational programmes and high-profile visits lined up through the remainder of December.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, said the party would hold two key meetings on December 26 and 27 as part of its election groundwork. He said senior national leaders are expected to attend the meetings.

“During these meetings, we are hopeful that BJP national working president Nitin Nabin, National General Secretary B L Santosh, and state Assembly election in-charges Vajayan Panna and Harish Trivedi will be present. From tomorrow onwards, programmes will be held continuously through the rest of December,” Sarma said.

Sarma said the sequence of visits reflects the culmination of several development projects undertaken over the government’s five-year term.

“Governments take time to convert plans into reality. Many projects are now reaching completion, and one after another, dignitaries will be coming to inaugurate them,” he said.

Ahead of the scheduled meetings, Sarma, along with Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia and party workers, held discussions to review organisational preparations.

Expressing confidence in the party cadre, the Chief Minister said the upcoming programmes would be conducted smoothly with the support of workers across the state.

The BJP’s intensified political activity coincides with a series of high-profile visits by central leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Assam on December 20 and 21. Shortly after, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state on December 29.

According to Sarma, Shah will inaugurate the Police Commissioner’s office in Guwahati, launch the city’s CCTV surveillance system and also inaugurate the Jyoti Bishnu Sanskritik Auditorium, which he described as the largest cultural auditorium in eastern India.

The Home Minister will also travel to Nagaon the same day to inaugurate the Batadrava project.

With a series of party programmes, organisational meetings and visits by the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, the Assam BJP appears to be signalling an early and coordinated push towards the 2026 Assembly elections.