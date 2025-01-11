2025 Budget Session to begin on Feb 17; Day 1 in Kokrajhar

Guwahati, Jan. 11: The Budget Session 2025 of the Assam Legislative Assembly will commence on February 17.

In a departure from the past, the first day's proceedings of the session this time will be held at the BTC Legislative Assembly chamber in Kokrajhar.

The remaining days of the session will take place at the Assam Legislative Assembly chamber at Dispur.

This is the first time that the Assam Legislative Assembly will meet outside the Assembly chamber.

The Governor addresses the Assembly at the commencement of the first session of each year.

"In exercise of the powers conferred under Article 174(1) of the Constitution of India, as amended up-to-date, I Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Assam, hereby summon the 1st day of the Budget Session, Assam Legislative Assembly to meet at 12.00 Noon on Monday, the 17th February, 2025 at BTC Legislative Assembly Chamber, Kokrajhar," stated an order issued by the Governor.

- By Staff Reporter