2025 Assam Budget speech or Guv’s address to be held in Kokrajhar: CM Sarma

Guwahati, Nov. 24:Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma made a series of announcements covering the 2025 budget session, irrigation plans for Lower Assam, and the state’s Panchayat elections, on Sunday.

One of the standout proposals included a major move to hold a session of the Assam State Assembly in Kokrajhar. The Chief Minister confirmed that either the Budget presentation by the Finance Minister or the Governor’s address will take place in Kokrajhar, marking a significant step toward fulfilling a long-held aspiration of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) residents.

“We wish to have a significant session in Kokrajhar – either the Budget speech by the Finance Minister or the Governor’s address,” said Dr. Sarma. He also stressed that this idea has been championed by the people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) and the Speaker of the Assembly, adding that discussions with BTR leaders will take place before a final decision is made.

In another key announcement, the Chief Minister shared plans to harness water from Bhutan, which flows into Lower Assam, to improve irrigation in the region.

Citing technical workshops, Sarma revealed that this water could be utilised throughout the year to ensure a steady water supply for farms in BTR and Lower Assam. The initiative follows the successful implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JMM), which already utilises water from Udalguri, sourced from Bhutan, he said.

“Our aim is to make proper use of Bhutan’s water that flows into Assam, especially for irrigation purposes,” Sarma affirmed, highlighting the potential of Bhutan’s water to further strengthen Assam’s agricultural infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Dr. Sarma outlined plans to send representative teams to various international destinations, including Singapore, the USA, the UK, Dubai, and Bhutan, ahead of the Investment Assam 2.0: Investment and Infrastructure Summit in 2025.

The delegation to Bhutan will focus on fostering collaborations and exploring further opportunities for cooperation between Assam and Bhutan, he said.

On the matter of the upcoming Panchayat elections, Dr. Sarma confirmed that the state aims to complete the process by February 12 or 13. “We are planning to issue the notification in January and conclude the elections before February 10,” he said, signalling the state’s commitment to timely governance.