Samaguri tops voter turnout at 78.10% amidst incidents of violence

Guwahati, Nov 13: Touted as the “semi-final” by observers ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, the by-polls to five constituencies concluded with significant voter turnout on Wednesday.

The elections were held in Behali, Bongaigaon, Sidli, Dholai, and Samaguri, where long queues of voters were seen throughout the day at the 1,078 polling booths.

People from all walks of life came out to participate in this celebration of democracy. By 5 pm, voter turnout across four constituencies had surpassed the 70% mark an one stood at just 69.08%.

According to data released by the Election Commission, Samaguri recorded the highest voter turnout at 78.10%, followed by Behali at 73.70%.

Dholai secured third place with 72.40%, while Sidli and Bongaigaon saw turnouts of 71.50% and 69.08%, respectively.

At the time of writing this report, voting was on at several polling booths in Sidli, Behali, and Dholai.

“There are a few polling booths in Sidli where voting is continuing past 5 pm. We thank the people of Sidli for turning out in large numbers, and more importantly, the voting process has been peaceful,” said Jotin Bora, Sidli Returning Officer.

However, the scene was not that rosy in Samaguri. The polling in the constituency was marred by reports of violence, vandalism, and intimidation at several polling booths throughout the day.

Just about an hour before voting began, Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain filed an FIR at Nagaon Sadar Police Station against BJP workers for alleged "hooliganism" outside his Nagaon residence on Tuesday night.

The former Minister also threatened to quit politics if the violent clashes in Samaguri continue unchecked. “If this persists, I will leave politics,” he declared before heading to Samaguri.

The constituency had already witnessed severe pre-poll violence, including the killing of a BJP worker and injuries to several others.

On Wednesday, violence flared again in several areas, particularly Salmari and Salapara. In Salmari, four people were injured after alleged BJP workers stormed polling booths 89 and 90, clashing with police and vandalising property. The attackers also intimidated Congress polling agents and caused disruptions at the booths.

A couple of hours later, a press vehicle travelling in the convoy with MP Hussain was allegedly attacked by BJP supporters carrying party flags in Salapara. In response, authorities deployed additional security personnel to restore order.

Voting in Behali, Dholai, and Bongaigaon was largely peaceful, though there were reports of minor EVM malfunctions at some booths. These issues were quickly addressed by the authorities, ensuring the polling process proceeded smoothly for the rest of the day.