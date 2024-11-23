2024 Assam by-polls LIVE: Counting begins in five seats
Counting of votes for the bye- elections to five Legislative Assembly constituencies of Assam-Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri - began on Saturday.
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2024 11:20 AM GMT
Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Samaguri by-election, defeating Tanzil Hussain of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a decisive margin of 22,000 votes.
In one of the most fiercely contested seats of this by-poll, the race witnessed dramatic shifts, with both candidates alternately taking the lead. Ultimately, Sarmah staged a remarkable comeback to secure the win in a constituency long considered a Congress stronghold.
This outcome is expected to have significant implications for the Congress' strategy as it gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections.
- 23 Nov 2024 10:13 AM GMT
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Diptimayee Choudhury emerged victorious in the Bongaigaon by-election by a margin of 34,499 votes. Following her win, Choudhury expressed her gratitude towards the people of Bongaigaon constituency and shared her commitment to serve the region.
- 23 Nov 2024 9:20 AM GMT
Nirmal Kumar Brahma of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) won the Sidli seat by a margin of 37016 votes. As of now, Brahma is leading with 95,243 votes, ahead of Suddho Kumar Basumatary from the Bodoland People's Front (BPF).
- 23 Nov 2024 9:08 AM GMT
Six EVMs have malfunctioned in Dholai, authorities are currently fixing the issue and counting will begin once the machines are fixed.
- 23 Nov 2024 8:48 AM GMT
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Diptimayee Choudhury emerged victorious in the Bongaigaon by-election by a margin of 34,499 votes. Following her win, Choudhury expressed her gratitude towards the people of Bongaigaon constituency and shared her commitment to serve the region. "I have renewed hope in the people of Bongaigaon constituency. As for the steps I will take as the MLA, it's not something I can specify at this moment. Everything will be revealed and done in due time," Choudhury said, reflecting on the overwhelming support she received.
- 23 Nov 2024 8:31 AM GMT
Samaguri and Dholai are witnessing tight contests between the Congress and BJP. In Samaguri, after an initial setback, Congress’ Tanzil Hussain gained a lead of over 5,000 votes. However, the margin quickly narrowed as BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarma mounted a strong comeback. Meanwhile, in Dholai, BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das holds a slim lead of just 522 votes over Congress' Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha as of 2 pm.
- 23 Nov 2024 8:20 AM GMT
As the vote counting for the Behali Legislative Constituency by-election came to an end on Saturday, BJP’s Diganta Ghatowar emerged as the winner from the crucial by-poll seat.
Ghatowar won by a vote margin of 9,051 votes, leaving his competitors trailing behind. Congress' Jayanta Bora secured 41,896 votes, while Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) could manage only 5,093 votes.
- 23 Nov 2024 7:59 AM GMT
Tension erupted during the vote counting process at the ISTT campus in Dholai when media personnel were not allowed entry to cover the event, earlier on Saturday.
The situation quickly escalated, leading to intervention by Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav and Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta.
Their prompt action helped resolve the issue, allowing media representatives to resume their coverage of the ongoing vote tallying.
- 23 Nov 2024 7:12 AM GMT
At the end of round 6, the vote count revealed a shift in the trend in Dholai constituency. BJP’s candidate Nihar Rajan Das secured 29,100 votes, while Congress's Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha narrowed the gap with 24,066 votes. The difference now stands at 5,034 votes, compared to previous rounds.
- 23 Nov 2024 7:10 AM GMT
Congress’ Tanzil Hussain has gained a substantial lead in the Samaguri by-poll, leading by 6,434 votes over BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarma.
“We faced many challenges during the campaign. The administration was not on our side, and our workers and leaders were targeted with bullets and violence, but we fought against these forces. Now, I am happy that we are winning,” Hussain told the press on Saturday.