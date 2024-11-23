BJP, allies score a perfect 5

Guwahati, Nov 23: As the final results of all five by-poll seats in Assam were declared on Saturday evening, a saffron wave swept Bongaigaon, Dholai, Sidli, Behali, and Samaguri. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured victories in all five constituencies, sparking widespread celebrations among party supporters.

Streets came alive with the beats of dhols, bursts of fireworks, and chants of victory, as crowds thronged party offices.

For the BJP, these wins are more than just electoral triumphs—they are an affirmation of their influence in the state, setting the stage for an energised campaign ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

Fielding candidates in Behali, Samaguri, and Dholai, while leaving the other two seats—Bongaigaon and Sidli—for its NDA partners, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL), the ruling alliance swept the by-polls with a decisive 5-0 victory.

In Dholai, BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das claimed victory by a margin of 9,098 votes, while Diplu Ranjan Sarma triumphed in the hotly contested Samaguri seat. Behali saw Diganta Ghatowar emerge victorious, defeating Congress' Jayanta Bora by a margin of 9,051 votes. In Sidli, UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma secured a comprehensive win with a margin of 37,016 votes, while Diptimayee Choudhury comfortably clinched the Bongaigaon constituency with a margin of 35,164 votes.

The NDA’s 5/5 victory in the current by-elections is a resounding testament to Assam’s unwavering support for Adarniya @narendramodi Ji’s vision of good governance and development…” wrote Chief Minister Himanyta Biswa Sarma on a popular micro-blogging website, after the results were declared.

Meanwhile, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) conceded defeat in the by-polls but noted an increase in the party’s vote share. Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi remarked that the Congress is gaining ground in North Assam. “We will strengthen our party in the coming days. The BJP struggled hard to win these by-elections. The administration acted unilaterally throughout the process. If you think about it, no one has truly won this election—it’s more like a draw,” he stated.

The outcome of the by-polls is expected to have significant implications for the Congress' strategy as it gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections. Had the Congress been with the alliance, the chances of the party would have been better which was earlier accepted by Gaurav Gogoi.

“Without the alliance, fighting for the by-polls has been difficult for the Congress,” Gogoi said during an election rally in Behali on October 31.

Samaguri by-poll

Diplu Ranjan Sarmah of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has emerged victorious in the Samaguri by-election, defeating Tanzil Hussain of the Indian National Congress (INC) by a decisive margin of over 25,000 votes. In one of the most fiercely contested seats of this by-poll, the race witnessed dramatic shifts, with both candidates alternately taking the lead throughout the day. Ultimately, Sarmah staged a remarkable comeback to secure the win in a constituency long considered a Congress stronghold.

AT Photo: Diplu Ranjan Sarmah

Dholai by-poll

The Bharatiya Janata Party has retained the Dholai (SC) assembly constituency seat as Nihar Ranjan Das won the by-election by 9,098 votes against Congress candidate Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha. Expressing elation, Das, while talking to The Assam Tribune, said that this win is for the party, for Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and for the ex MLA and present Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidiya. “I vow to continue the supreme of development at Dholai,” he said.

AT Photo: Nihar Ranjan Das

Sidli by-poll

Nirmal Kumar Brahma of the United People’s Party, Liberal (UPPL) emerged victorious in the Sidli by-election, defeating Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) candidate Suddho Kumar Basumatary by a significant margin of 37,016 votes. At the end of the 20th round of vote counting, Brahma secured 95,243 against Basumatary’s 58,227 votes. On how the win would impact the upcoming 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, Brahma expressed confidence that the result would bolster UPPL’s position.

AT Photo: Nirmal Kumar Brahma

Bongaigaon by-poll

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) candidate Diptimayee Choudhury emerged victorious in the Bongaigaon by-election by a margin of 35,164 votes. Following her win, Choudhury expressed her gratitude towards the people of Bongaigaon constituency and shared her commitment to serve the region.

“I have renewed hope in the people of Bongaigaon constituency. As for the steps I will take as the MLA, it's not something I can specify at this moment. Everything will be revealed and done in due time,” Choudhury said, reflecting on the overwhelming support she received.

AT Photo: Diptimayee Choudhury

Behali by-poll

In Behali, BJP’s Diganta Ghatowar emerged as the winner from the crucial by-poll seat, winning by a margin of 9,051 votes. In his victory speech, Ghatowar credited the BJP’s development policies, highlighting strong support from the tea tribe and other communities. His win solidifies BJP's dominance in Assam, bolstering its position ahead of future elections.

AT Photo: Diganta Ghatowar

Meanwhile, Jorhat MP Gogoi took full responsibility of the defeat in Behali by-poll. “I have taken responsibility for the results of Behali. The amount of votes the Congress got proved that our decision was correct. Today, the BJP has won, but in Behali, Dholai, Samaguri, the performance of the Congress has been good,” he said.

The Behali constituency had been a focal point of contention among the alliance partners, particularly between the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and Congress, over the selection of a united Opposition candidate that ultimately led to the split of Congress from Asom Sonmolito Morcha (ASOM).