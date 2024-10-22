2021 Darrang eviction drive: Commission submits report, highlights police excesses

Guwahati, Oct. 22: The one-man commission investigating the 2021 Darrang eviction drive, which resulted in the death of two individuals during police firing, submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday.

In its report, the commission headed by Justice (Retd.) BD Agarwal, stated that it received 55 memorandums and cross-examined 44 witnesses during the inquiry. The report also includes 16 key recommendations for the government, although the specifics of these recommendations and findings have not been disclosed.

The report dealt extensively with the Settlement Rules of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation, 1886, and elaborated on the “deficiencies” within it, according to a national newswire report.

The newswire, quoting sources, further noted that the report suggested the government re-examine the clauses and also “addressed the excessive use of police force”, particularly the application of arms, during eviction exercises.

The eviction drive was carried out in the Dhalpur villages of the Gorukhuti area in the Sipajhar revenue circle in September 2021 to make the area encroachment-free and to establish the Gorukhuti agricultural project. It was executed by the district administration.







A file picture of the eviction drive in Darrang. Source: Himanta Biswa Sarma on "X"

The drive turned violent following clashes between locals, police, and government officials. In response to the unrest, the police resorted to open firing, which led to the deaths of two individuals.

Subsequently, the encroachers were rehabilitated in nearby areas. However, over 500 families who were not settled continued to occupy land in Dhalpur. They were evicted in May of this year and instructed to relocate to government-designated areas for their rehabilitation.

Incidents of death during police firing in eviction drives have become a matter of concern in recent times. On September 12, a similar eviction drive took place in Sonapur’s Kosutoli near Guwahati, resulting in the deaths of two alleged illegal settlers—Haider Ali and Juwahid Ali—after the police opened fire to control an enraged crowd.

Following the incident, Director General of Police (DGP) Assam, G.P. Singh, visited the eviction site and initiated an investigation.