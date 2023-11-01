20,000 kgs of Burmese Areca nuts seized from Assam-Mizoram border in Cachar

Silchar, Nov 1: Based on secret inputs, Cachar police conducted a special operation against the illegal transportation of Burmese Areca nuts along the rugged terrain of Assam- Mizoram border about 80 kms from Silchar in the vicinity of Sonai River.

The search operation carried out on Wednesday in the dense forest at Jurkhal area and about 500 bags of suspected Burmese Areca nuts which are approximately 20,000 kgs were seized along with a motor-boat which is suspected to have been used for transportation of the illegal goods from the backyard of a person identified as Pala Hmar alias Lal Rokung Hmar.

“During the special operation, it has come to light that some miscreants in connivance with their Mizo counterparts have been trying to smuggle them through river routes from Saifai, Mizoram to Assam without using the traditional route. The materials have been properly seized and further lawful action is being initiated,” Cachar SP Numal Mahatta said.