200-yr-old goshala in Nalbari crumbles amid neglect, locals urge govt support

Nalbari, Nov 12: The 200-year-old goshala (cow shelter) at Sariahtali in Nalbari district is in a dire state, primarily due to the lack of attention by the government.

Although the State's BJP unit has been trying to protect cattle from illegal slaughter, yet the State government has not taken any steps to protect the cattle kept in this particular goshala. The government has not released even a single rupee for the goshala till now and, as a result, the goshala management committee is facing a lot of problems in preserving this old cow shelter.

The number of cows in the goshala has decreased significantly due to difficulties in keeping the cattle here. At present, only about 50 cows are being kept in the goshala. It is pertinent to mention that the bulls in the goshala help the farmers of the area to breed their cows.

It may be mentioned that the cowshed was established under the Sri Sri Dudh Nath Ashram of Kharjara village in Nalbari district. The ashram was founded in 1818 by a famous saint named Paramananda Brahmachari who came from Uttar Pradesh. The ashram was established at Kherjara but had 1,077 bighas of land in Sariahatali village.

There, Pararmananda Brahmachari established an ashram parallel to the Kharjara Ashram. The inmates of the second ashram established this goshala at Sariahtali. Hundreds of cattle were kept there at that time.

According to Baba Gyanananda Brahmachari of the Khanjara Ashram, portions of the goshala's land have been occupied by various people over the years. Moreover, the river Burhadia that flows to the north of the cow shelter has eroded some land belonging to the goshala.

Talking to The Assam Tribune Baba Gyanananda Brahmachari said that it has now become necessary to build a fence around the cow shelter as many cows have been stolen due to the lack of a fence. In addition, the goshala's bulls disappear with the cows brought by various people for breeding. There are also allegations that the cows often venture out of the goshala due to the lack of a fence and cause damage to the crops of the farmers of the village.

The cow shelter is dilapidated and it is difficult to keep so many cows there. It has become essential to build new and scientific barns. There are many people who donate hay to feed the goshala's cattle but there is no place to store it properly. As a result, the hay often gets destroyed by rainwater, making it very difficult to feed the cows during the rainy season.

There are three people to look after the cowshed but they cannot be paid any proper remuneration. There is a cowshed management committee but it has not been able to take any steps for the development of the cow shelter due to the lack of funds.

The local people believe that the BJP-led government should come forward to develop the goshala, which was established to protect, pre serve, and promote 'gaumata.