200 schools to teach Mising language from 2025 academic session

Guwahati, Feb 19: In a move to promote and preserve the Mising language, Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Wednesday announced that 200 primary schools across the state will incorporate Mising as a medium of instruction.

According to a notification issued by the Department of School Education, these 200 Lower Primary (LP) schools will be officially designated as "Mising Medium Lower Primary Schools."

This order will come into effect from the academic session 2025-2026. Additionally, at the upper primary and high school levels, Mising students will have the option to study the language as an elective subject.

“On this joyous and festive Ali-A:ye Ligang day of the Mising community, I am delighted to share the good news that the Assam Government has officially notified Mising as a medium of instruction in Lower Primary Schools (Class I to V),” Pegu wrote on a micro-blogging platform.

The decision follows a meeting held on February 7 between Minister Pegu and representatives of eight Sahitya Sabhas—Bodo, Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Garo, and Dimasa.

Notably, similar proposals are being processed for Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Dimasa, and Santal languages, Pegu confirmed.

The initiative aims to address long-standing demands from tribal communities, including the Mising, Rabha, Deuri, and Tiwa, who have sought the inclusion of their languages as a medium of education at the lower primary level.

Pegu highlighted that introducing tribal languages in early education is a crucial step toward preserving indigenous cultures and fulfilling the aspirations of these communities.

On this joyous and festive Ali-A:ye Ligang day of the Mising community, I am delighted to share the good news that the Assam Government has officially notified Mising language as a medium of instruction in Lower Primary Schools (Class I to V) under the Department of School… pic.twitter.com/wArKnKsfFP — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) February 19, 2025



