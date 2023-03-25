20-year-old girl stabbed to death in Karimganj

Karimganj, March 25: Tense situation prevailed at Kaliganj area in Karimganj district of Assam after a 20-year-old girl was stabbed to death.

The incident took place at Dalfa village under Manasangan GP of Kaliganj in Karimganj district. The girl was murdered by a youth with a sharp weapon over a personal dispute on Friday.

The deceased identified as Monowara Begum, was a student of Higher Secondary (HS) final year in the Kaliganj Public Higher Secondary School.

Superintendent of Police, Karimganj Partha Protim Das said, “We were informed about a recovery of a girl’s body in the locality and accordingly, I along with police team reached the spot. We have apprehended one Jamil Ahmed (24) in connection to the case. The weapon used to commit the crime has not been recovered yet.”

Joy Chandra Singha, Incharge Kaliganj petrol post, further informed that the accused attacked the girl in her neck, following which she collapsed and died on the spot. "The incident occurred while Monowara came to visit the house of the accused as his sister Sadia Begum called her." Singh added.



