20-year-old gang raped in Gohpur, accused arrested

Guwahati, May 6: After the shocking rape and murder case of Margherita, another heinous incident took place in Assam where a 20-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang raped on Friday.

As per reports, the incident took place in Gohpur, where the mastermind Poransadgoura Basumatary took the victim from her residence in his car.

Moreover, two other accused, Sohen Goyari and Vijay Mosahari allegedly recorded the entire incident on their mobile phones.

The victim later reached the police station to lodge a complaint after she was let off from the vehicle.

After receiving the complaint police took immediate action and arrested all the accused involved in the incident, said reports.

Further investigations are underway.