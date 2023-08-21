85 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Assam

2 youths missing after bath in Siang River in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
2 youths missing after bath in Siang River in Assam
X

Representational image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Guwahati, August 21: In a tragic incident, two youths allegedly went missing after they went for bath in the Siang River in Pasighat area of Assam on Monday morning.

The missing youths have been identified as Kanaya Sahni and Golu Sahni and both of them hailed from Jonai.

Reportedly, the duo went for a morning dip in the river during their Bol-Bom trip, following which they went missing.

Meanwhile, authorities and locals have launched a search operation to rescue the youths.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
2 youths missing after bath in Siang River in Assam

Guwahati, August 21: In a tragic incident, two youths allegedly went missing after they went for bath in the Siang River in Pasighat area of Assam on Monday morning.

The missing youths have been identified as Kanaya Sahni and Golu Sahni and both of them hailed from Jonai.

Reportedly, the duo went for a morning dip in the river during their Bol-Bom trip, following which they went missing.

Meanwhile, authorities and locals have launched a search operation to rescue the youths.

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X