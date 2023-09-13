2-year-old girl sold by father in Assam; second attempt foiled

Guwahati, Sept 13: In a gruesome incident, a two-year-old girl was allegedly sold by her father, who made a second attempt to sell his second child but was foiled in West Karbi-Anglong area of Assam on Tuesday.

The accused father has been identified as Dilip Biswas who allegedly sold his daughter for an amount of Rs 10,000.

Biswas later attempted to sell his four-month-old son for an amount of Rs 50,000. The incident occurred in Radhanagar village of the area.

The incident came to light when the mother of the kids filed an FIR at the local police station following which the police initiated a legal investigation into the matter.