2 women harassed by locals in Barpeta; Dhaba ransacked

Barpeta, Apr 24: In a heinous incident, two women were allegedly harassed by a group of people on the National Highway 31 in Barpeta road.

According to sources, the women were accused of carrying out immoral activities in a nearby dhaba where the mob attacked them by dragging them out and beating them up.

In a video, the mob can be seen hitting the women with bamboo, slapped and kicked them. They also broke into the dhaba and ransack the premises and thrashed a customer.

Among the women victims, one hailed from Rangia and another from Pathsala. Both of them were luckily saved by few people and handed over to the Barpeta police.

Meanwhile, the locals alleged that the people in the dhaba were involved in immoral activities including sex racket, drugs among others.