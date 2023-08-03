85 years of service to the nation
Assam

2 tiger poachers arrested in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
2 tiger poachers arrested in Assam
Nameri National Park and Tiger Reserve | File image

Guwahati, August 3: Police have arrested two people in connection with tiger poaching at the Nameri National Park in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The arrested duo has been identified as Kanai Daimari and Uda Basumatary.

It is to be mentioned that the arrest was made regarding the alleged killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger which was rescued from the Umananda Island in Guwahati last year.

