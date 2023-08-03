2 tiger poachers arrested in Assam

Guwahati, August 3: Police have arrested two people in connection with tiger poaching at the Nameri National Park in Sonitpur district of Assam.

The arrested duo has been identified as Kanai Daimari and Uda Basumatary.

It is to be mentioned that the arrest was made regarding the alleged killing of a Royal Bengal Tiger which was rescued from the Umananda Island in Guwahati last year.