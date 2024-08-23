2 MLAs from Assam face cases related to crime against women: ADR

Guwahati, Aug 23: As many as 151 sitting Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly have declared cases related to crime against women in their election affidavits, with two from Assam.

The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) examined affidavits of sitting MPs and MLAs submitted to the Election Commission of India (ECI) between the 2019 and 2024 elections. The ADR identified 16 MPs and 135 MLAs facing cases related to crime against women, with West Bengal having the highest number of lawmakers facing such charges.



In Assam, two sitting MLAs are facing cases related to crimes against women, including one All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury from Algapur legislative constituency in Hailakandi district charged with one section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Manab Deka from Lakhimpur legislative constituency in North Lakhimpur district charged with four sections of the IPC.



The organisation further analysed that the highest number of representatives with declared cases related to crimes against women are from the BJP with 54, followed by Congress with 23 and the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) with 17.

