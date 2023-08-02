2 members of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal arrested in Mangaldoi

Guwahati, Aug 2: Following the registration of case against Bajrang Dal by Darrang police, two members of the Dal have been arrested in connection with the open arms training case in Mangaldoi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Bijoy Ghosh and Gopal Boro.

It may be mentioned that, the main accused Abhijit Ghosh is currently absconding while another accused Subrata Pal is on the run as well.

Meanwhile a strong police investigation into the incident is underway.

Furthermore, the administration has already lodged an FIR against the school authorities.