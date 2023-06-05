2 killed, 2 injured in firing along Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji

Guwahati, June 5: A shooting incident that took place in the Assam’s Dhemaji district on Monday morning resulted in at least two fatalities. Two others were also injured in the firing.



The incident took place at Dhemaji district's Panbari area which is located along the Assam-Arunachal border.

The deceased has been identified as Boga Chutia and Monitu Gogoi.

As per reports, an investigation has been initiated into the incident.

While condemning the incident Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu wrote on Twitter, “ I strongly condemn the act of violence at the Panbari area of the Assam-Arunachal border in Dhemaji, where one person named Boga Chutia of Borbila Chutiakari village of my constituency has been killed, and 3 persons - Monitu Gogoi, Puspa Gogoi and Akoni Gohain of Milonpur village have been injured. District Admin and @DhemajiPolice are on the spot.”

