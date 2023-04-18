2 held with heroin worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam

Diphu, Apr 18: Two persons were arrested after heroin worth Rs 3 crore was seized from their vehicle in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday, a police officer said.

The local police and CRPF had set up a search point in the Khakrajan area based on specific information, he said.

"A vehicle coming from Dimpaur was intercepted at around 9 am. On thorough search, heroin packed in 54 soap cases was found hidden in a secret chamber of the dashboard of the vehicle," the officer said.

The heroin, weighing 687.26 gms, is estimated to be worth Rs 3 crore, he added.

The driver and helper of the vehicle, both from the Barpeta district, have been arrested, the officer said.