2 held for posing as cops in Morigaon

Guwahati, Sep 5: In a significant development, Morigaon police on Monday arrested two persons posing as senior police officials in Morigaon district of Assam.

The arrested accused have been identified as Umar Farooq and Rasidul Islam.

According to reports the police nabbed the imposters from a shop located at Durabandhi Gaon in Laharighat area, during an operation.

Following the arrest, police also seized a number of objectionable items including fake rubber stamps of the District Commisionarate from their possession.

Furthermore, along with the rubber stamp, police also seized a laptop, a printer and a swipe machine from their possession.

Further investigation on the matter is on.