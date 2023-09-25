2 held for attack on secretary of Anti-Drugs Committee in Assam

Guwahati, Sept 25: In a shocking incident, a drug mafia gang allegedly orchestrated a vicious attack on the secretary of the anti-drug committee in Rupohihat, Assam, on the night of September 24.

Around 10-15 individuals descended upon the residence of the anti-drug committee's secretary under the cover of darkness, subjecting him to a brutal assault.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed for security reasons, sustained injuries and was subsequently rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

This brazen assault has left the local community outraged and concerned about the rising menace of drug-related activities in the region.

Following the attack, the local police immediately launched an intensive overnight operation to bring those responsible to justice.

During the operation, police succeeded in apprehending two key members of the notorious drug mafia gang. The arrested individuals were identified as Wahidul Islam and Rashidul Haque, both of whom are believed to have played significant roles in orchestrating the attack on the committee secretary.

This incident has sent shockwaves through the local community, highlighting the growing concerns regarding the activities of drug mafia gangs in the region.

Local authorities have assured the public that they are committed to eradicating the drug menace from the region and will take all necessary measures to bring the culprits to justice.