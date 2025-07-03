2-day citizens’ convention in Guwahati to expose alleged misgovernance from July 5

Guwahati, July 3: Amid mounting concerns over alleged irregularities in the Garukhuti Agricultural Project, a group of concerned citizens, led by noted intellectual Hiren Gohain and Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, convened at the Guwahati Press Club on Thursday to announce a two-day citizens’ convention on July 5 and 6.

The convention, titled the “Assam United Citizens’ Convention”, aims to galvanise public discourse around corruption and misgovernance in the state. It is scheduled to be held at ITA Machkhowa.

Speaking at the gathering, Gohain strongly criticised the state government’s handling of the Garukhuti project, particularly the procurement of Gir cows.

“The price of a Gir cow in 2021 was below the current Rs 56,000, yet the government paid Rs 86,000 per cow. This is outright corruption,” Gohain alleged.

He further pointed out inconsistencies in the role of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, who is associated with the project.

“Padma Hazarika himself said that he did not request 300 Gir cows. His farm can only accommodate 100. So why were 300 cows sent?” Gohain questioned, calling for expert evaluation and proper documentation to justify such decisions.

Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Bhuyan echoed Gohain’s concerns and said Garukhuti is just the tip of the iceberg.

“This is an unprecedented development. Garukhuti is only one example—there are many such instances of the government enriching itself under the guise of development,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

The two-day convention will take place on Saturday and Sunday. On July 5, organisers will adopt a white paper on the BJP government’s alleged misgovernance and issue a formal demand charter. Discussions will also include the evolving political landscape of Assam.

On July 6, the focus will shift to the role of civil society in state politics and framing a roadmap for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

The leaders urged citizens, civil society organisations, and political parties to participate in the convention and collectively take a stand against corruption and misgovernance.