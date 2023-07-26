2 Assam youths develop social media site like Twitter

Bajali, July 26: After Elon Mask changed the name of Twitter and bird logo to 'X', two youths from Assam came to light after the duo developed a social media site with a Peacock, which is the National Bird of India.

Sasanka Talukdar and Paras Das who hails from Pathsala in lower Assam's Bajali district developed the site an alternative app to Twitter.

Speaking to the Assam Tribune, Sasanka Talukdar said, "In this app, people can upload status, photos and videos to our service and share them with their friends like most social media apps. This app will be available on iOS and Android phones. I hope people will love it."

When asked about the name of the app, Talukdar said, "Today we can't leak the name of the project. Due to some financial problem, we are not able to complete our work as our concept and design is completely different."

He also added, "I know there are many users in Twitter which is now 'X', Facebook and Instagram. But I will try my best with my team for this project.”