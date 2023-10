Guwahati, Oct 4: In the ongoing effort to combat the illicit drug trade, two Assam Police constables found themselves in custody as they were apprehended by the Hailakandi Police on Wednesday.

Their arrest stems from allegations of their involvement in drug trafficking, as reported by Assam Rifles in their official complaint.

The two constables facing charges in this case have been identified as Younis Ali and Narayan Das.